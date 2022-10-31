Joseph Paintsil: In-form Ghana winger confirms being part of provisional World Cup squad

Genk forward Joseph has confirmed being named in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 24-year-old has finally been rewarded for a national team call-up following his recent snubs.

Paintsil was left out of Ghana's recent international friendly matches against five-time world champions Brazil and Nicaragua this month - sparking outrage in the West African nation.

The winger has finally received his much anticipated recall into the team after confirming being named in the provisional squad.

“I am in the pre-selection. I hope to be among the 26 in the final selection,” he told voetbalkrant

“It will be announced within a week or so. My goal and my assist may also be important with a view to the World Cup.”

The in-form Ghanaian wideman has enjoyed an explosive start to the season, notching six goals and providing four assists in the Belgian Jupiler League.