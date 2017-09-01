Joseph Paintsil joins Hungarian top flight side Ferencvarosi

Ghanaian attacker Joseph Paintsil has joined Hungarian top flight side Ferencvarosi TC on transfer deadline day.

The 19-year-old finalized the deal on the transfer deadline day from Ghana Premier League side Tema Youth after impressing the technical handlers of the club during a two-week trial.

He scored nine goals for the Harbour Boys in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Profile:

Joseph was born in Fadama and started playing in the local Ajax, then grew at the Ghanaian Red Bull Academy.

He spent the past two years at Tema Youth, and had his real breakthrough in the previous season when he scored 8 goals, including a hat trick against Accra Great Olympics.

Following the U17 and U20 national teams, in May 2017 Joseph debuted in the first national team against Benin.

The fast, game-making midfielder has Andres Iniesta as a role model.

