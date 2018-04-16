Joseph Paintsil suffers injury blow in TC Ferencvarosi draw with Debrecen

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil suffered a injury setback in TC Ferencvarosi in their 1-1 stalemate with Debrecen in the Hungarian top flight league.

Paintsil, who has been one of the key figures for the White and Green lads, was replaced with Hungarian forward Tamas Priskin with just 9 minutes on the clock with an injury.

The former Tema Youth ace had a hand in their 8th minute lead by Roland Varga and his absence affected his side greatly as they failed to glitter in the game thereon, allowing the host to draw level in the 37th minute courtesy Norbert Konyves.

The 20-year-old will undergo test on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

He has netted seven goals in 18 appearances for Thomas Doll's side in the league season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)