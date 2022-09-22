Joseph Wollacott backed to start for Black Stars against Brazil

Former Black Stars goalkeeper William Amamoo has backed Ghana's Joseph Wollacott in his upcoming match against Brazil.

Amamoo believes the Charlton Athletic player is currently better than Black Stars' second deputy captain Richard Ofori and Nurudeen Manaf.

He believes Wollacott will be Ghana's starting goalkeeper during the World Cup in Qatar and wants him to start the warm-up games.

"Wollacott is likely to be our 1st choice goalie at World Cup so it's fair for him to be tested. Joojo should play for 60 mins, and then Ofori comes to taste the rest.

“Starting Wollacott vs Brazil will show if he's ready for WC stage,” Amamoo said on Happy FM.