"Just before the World Cup and we have 80 million coaches"- Jerome Boateng frustrated by Germany critics

Germany's World Cup winner, Jerome Boateng, has reacted to critics of the national team.

The Olympique Lyonnais defender has jumped to the defence of Die Manshaft despite their uninspiring performance during the international break.

Germany lost to Hungary 1-0 before a labored 3-3 draw against England.

"Shortly before the World Cup we have 80 million national coaches again," he posted on his Instagram story.

"We have a strong team, we can beat any opponent and become world champions. We have young players in all positions. How about simply approaching the World Cup in a positive way and not criticizing the team and causing unrest?," continued the World Cup winner.

Boateng urged fans of Germany to remain calm ahead of the tournament in Qatar later this year.

"Stay positive and support the team together. After the World Cup you can add your two cents again," he added.

Jeroma Boateng has not played for Germany since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.