Justice Blay is Medeama's best signing this season - Coach Evans Adotey

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey has hailed midfielder Justice Blay as the clubs best signing this season.

Blay, who joined from relegated Sekondi Hasaacas, has impressed heavily.

The intelligent midfielder has emerged as the engine of the team with remarkable displays at the heart of the park.

And Coach Augustine Adotey has been left impressed with his work ethics.

“I will say Blay, Justice Blay has impressed me very much, he was signed from Sekondi Hasaacas and he has been able to adjust himself in the team,” Adotey told The Beautiful Game.

“So far in think he has been the best signing this season, he is composed and very discipline and hard working as well.”

