Juvenile football: 2 schools book places to represent Western, Central in Milo U-13 tourney

The MILO U-13 Champions league has become a permanent fixture on the basic school sporting calendar in Ghana.

The annual football fiesta is aimed at, not only teaching the basic rudiments of football skills but also teaching participants the key life-values in sports- confidence, respect and teamwork- required for them to succeed in the ultimate game of life.

These values the company believes are all essential building blocks in raising a generation of Champions for which MILO-the food drink of future Champions has become known for.

The Zone 3 event scheduled to take place at the GSTS Park in Takoradi came on as planned after two successful events in Zone One schools from Northern Upper East and Upper West and Zone two which included schools from Ashanti and Brong Ahafo regions. In all twelve (12) schools drawn from the Western and the Central regions of Ghana competed for honours in the three day soccer event.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mrs Funmilayo Osineye, Category Business Manager for Beverages and coffee at Nestle Ghana Limited expressed her company’s joy in helping the country develop grass root sports and stressed the importance of sports and games in schools.

She said “the importance of sports and games in school encompasses more than just the benefit of physical activity. Increase in self-esteem and mental alertness make school sports and games necessary for every school age child”. “In this vein, Nestlé MILO is proud to support the development of young Ghanaian sporting talents and has continued to nurture the growth and development of grassroots sports in Ghana”.

St. Monica Anglican Primary school and Dankwakrom D/A Primary emerged winners of their respective regional qualifier thus booking their tickets to represent the Western and Central regions respectively at the National Finals in Elmina from the 21st to the 24th of June at the Nduom Stadium.

Schools from Greater Accra, Volta and the Eastern Regions will take their turn from at the Wednesday 7th to Friday 9th June 2017 to battle for the remaining three slots. Stephen Appiah, the Tournament Icon will conduct a soccer clinic for both the participating and non-participating schools ahead of the competition.

