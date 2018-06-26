Juvenile football: Redeem D/A Primary wins 2018 Milo U13 Champions League title

Redeem D/A Primary School from the Volta Region defeated Sepe Tinpom 2-1 to emerge winners of the 2018 National U13 Milo Champions League (MCL) trophy.

The Nestlé Champions League competition saw the Volta Regional representatives crowned national champions at the Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi after qualifying from the group stages with 12points.

They beat their opponents Sepe Tinpom M/A Primary 2:1 to lift the trophy after both teams put up some dramatic football skills to show their mastery of the sport.

The event which discovered a lot of young talents from the various schools, also pulled some very notable personalities in the football fraternity to the stadium to witness the promising future of Ghana football. Among these were the former captain of the Blackstars and Icon of the competition Stephen Appiah and Coach Francis Oti Akenteng, the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association.

The schools that made it to the finals were Amasaman M/A Primary School from Greater Accra, Redeem D/A Primary School representing the Volta region and St. Anthony R/C Primary from the Eastern region.

Other qualified schools were Kaladan E/P Primary School from the Northern region, Kundugud Primary from Upper West and St. Mark's Primary School from Upper East.

The rest are, Sepe Tinpom M/A Primary from Ashanti region, Techimantia Methodist Primary from Brong Ahafo region, Myohaung Forces Primary from Western region, and A & D Memorial Basic School from the Central region.

The finals saw the regional winners battle it out among themselves with Myohaung Forces Primary and St. Anthony R/C Primary having to fight for the 3rd place.

At the end of the event, Myohaung Forces Primary School settled for the 3rd place.

Kaladan E/P Primary School won the Fairplay award and the best goalkeeper went to Alhassan Abdulai from Redeem D/A Primary who conceded only one goal in the whole tournament.

The Goal King award went to John Opoku, from Redeem Primary who netted four goals in the competition and the Overall Best Player of the League went to Godwin Oklu, also from Redeem D/A Primary.

All the participants in this year’s event went home with a certificate of participation signed by the MD of Nestle Ghana Ltd and Stephen Appiah, the MCL Icon. They also had branded Jerseys and assorted souvenirs/Nestle products.

Redeem D/A Primary School went home with Ghc 15,000 plus a trophy, the second placed school took Ghc 5,000 and the third place bagging GHc 3,000.

The MD of Nestlé Ghana Limited, Mrs. Freda Duplan highlighted that in the spirit of creating shared value, Nestlé will continue to engage, invest and sustainably impact society, in a speech read on her behalf by Mrs. Ama Amoah, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé Ghana Limited.

“Nestlé MILO, the energy food drink of future champions, remains committed to continue taking sports to the doorsteps of school children as a means to helping them lead healthier and happier lifestyles.

“This is in line with Nestlé’s ambition to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030 and our purpose of “Enhancing Quality of Life and Contributing to Healthier Future.”

She also appreciated the Ghana Education Service, Ministries of Education and Sports, Local authorities and all partners for their support and promotion of grassroot development and education.

In a speech read by Okofo Fobin Kan II, Dompoase Hene, Adanse on behalf of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, he congratulated Nestlé Ghana Limited, Ghana Education Service and all partners for adopting and advancing such a worthy course to develop children which was so dear to his heart. He further encouraged corporate entities and individuals to emulate this kind gesture by Nestlé so together to build the country.

Some personalities present were the Minister of Education who was represented by Mrs, Catherine Appiah, Ashanti Regional Minister, represented by Mr. Ntow Ayisi and the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, who was also represented by Alhaji Mohammed Haroon Cambodia, Northen Regional Director of Education.

Source: Ghana News Agency