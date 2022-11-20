Juventus and AC Milan send scouts to Qatar to watch Mohammed Kudus

Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus are eager to sign Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the winter transfer window.

The Serie A side have sent scouts to Qatar to watch the midfielder as they prepare an offer for the midfielder when the transfer widow opens in January.

Kudus is one of Ghana's stars at the World Cup in Qatar following a blistering campaign in the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player has scored five goals in the Dutch topflight and has four goals in the UEFA Champions League.

However, his position at Ajax is not confirmed as he switches game time with Dutch forward Brian Brobbey despite his rich run of form.

The 22-year-old nearly joined Everton in the summer transfer window due to limited game time.

Kudus is expected to start in Ghana's opening game against Portugal after missing the warm up game against Switzerland.