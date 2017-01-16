Juventus chasing talented youngster to compete with Ghana’s Kwadwo Asamoah

Juventus are in the market for another Atalanta youngster, if the latest reports are to be credited.

With Roberto Gagliardini impressing on his debut for Inter and Mattia Caldara joining Juventus at the end of the season, it’s been quite the season for the Bergamo side.

And now, with Schalke announcing that Chelsea target Sead Kolasinac is going nowhere, things could get complicated for Juventus on the left, potentially compelling them to nab former protege’ Leonardo Spinazzola.

Often using two attacking players on each wing, the Bianconeri are finding themselves short on the left, where Patrice Evra is set to either rejoin Manchester United or move to Valencia, according to the latest reports.

Spinazzola, 23, is on loan at Atalanta, and has played well enough to earn a starting berth on the left, where he’s made 11 starts and provided an assist.

With the alternative being to use the injury-prone Kwadwo Asamoah, Juventus may be tempted to add Spinazzola, who has finally emerged after several injury-riddled campaigns.

Then again, not everyone agrees that this will be easy: the Gazzetta, in fact, say that Atalanta want to buy their winger, and also confirm that Coach Gasperini won’t brook the loss of a second player during the current window, so as not excessively weaken his squad.

