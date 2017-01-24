Juventus hail Kwadwo Asamoah's full-back role
K. Asamoah
Italian giants Juventus has hailed the work ethics of Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.
Asamoah has been deployed largely as a full-back since he returned from injury.
The injury-plagued utility man has impressed in the make-shift position to the admiration of the Italian champions.
.@OfficialAllegri: "@Asabob20 is terrific. The play begins from the full-backs and he does that job very well." #JuveMilanpic.twitter.com/O4x2jPG6G3
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 24, 2017
The Ghana international joined the Old Ladies from Udinese in 2012.
By Patrick Akoto