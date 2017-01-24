Juventus hail Kwadwo Asamoah's full-back role

Italian giants Juventus has hailed the work ethics of Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.

Asamoah has been deployed largely as a full-back since he returned from injury.

The injury-plagued utility man has impressed in the make-shift position to the admiration of the Italian champions.

The Ghana international joined the Old Ladies from Udinese in 2012.

By Patrick Akoto

