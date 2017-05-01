Juventus legend Del Piero backs racially-abused Sulley Muntari for walking off pitch

Former Serie A icon Alessandro Del Piero supports Sulley Muntari for walking off the pitch after he was racially abused by fans in Pescara's match against Cagliari on Sunday.

Muntari left Pescara with ten men and revealed he was abused by a child who was sitting with his parents.

He took his complaints to referee, Daniele Minelli, who initially ignore before pulling out the yellow card for the Ghanaian.

A disgusted Muntari reacted by walking off the pitch and leaving Pescara with ten men for the final few minutes of the match.

Del Piero however believes it was a good move from the Ghanaian.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)