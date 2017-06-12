Juventus legend Stephen Appiah hails Calcio Trade Ball event

Ghana legend Stephen Appiah has described as ''creative, worthwhile and a fitting tribute to Italian football'', the Calcio Trade Ball (CTB) event.

Speaking ahead of the Tuesday night CTB event, the former Juventus and Parma midfielder said the event is ''absolutely unique and event organiser and football agent, Oliver Arthur, should be credited''.

He said he is really impressed with the idea of celebrating Italian contributions to the development of Ghana football.

Appiah insists that Italy's reception for Ghanaian players since the open era transfer market start is second to none.

The Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars added, ''it is a good thing that we are saying paying glowing tribute to Italy for giving Ghanaian players chance. Italy has and will continue to contribute to our player development.''

CTB, a collaboration between ArthurLegacy Sports and the Italian Embassy in Ghana, is a celebratory night of entertainment with dignitaries including legend Abedi Pele in attendance on June 13 at the residence of the Italian Ambassador in Ghana.

