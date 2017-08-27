Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah pushes for Galatasaray move

Ghana and Juventus play maker Kwadwo Asamoah is desperate to see his protracted move to Galatasaray come to an end with the transfer window set to shut in 4 days.

Reports in Italy claim that the Ghanaian has asked his employers to release him for the Turkish giants but the Bianconeri are reluctant as Allegri is yet to find a replacement for Kwadwo in the market.

Kwadwo Asamoah has not played for the Old Ladies since the start of the Serie A, being an unused sub in their 3-0 win over Cagliari.

He was missing from the bench in Juventus’ 4-2 away win over Genoa fueling speculations that the Ghanaian will eventually bid goodbye to the Allianz Stadium.

But the Bianconeri are yet to free the Ghanaian to enable him conclude talks with Galatasaray despite having less than a year left on his contract.

The Turkish giants are believed to have offered Juventus €7m for the transfer of the playmaker according to reports in the Italian media.

Italian tabloid Tuttosport reported that the Super Lig side are confident of luring Juventus with the figure to secure the signature of the player who will earn not less than €2.5m a year.

The Yellow-Reds are pushing hard for the Ghana international after it emerged that Asamoah could be sitting on the bench for most parts of the Juventus season.

Asamoah has moved down the pecking order at Juventus despite sales of Mario Lemina (Southampton) and Tomas Rincon (Torino).

With Asamoah missing from the Juventus bench in their clash with Genoa, all looks set that the Ghanaian will finally end his 5 years relationship with the Old Ladies of the Serie A.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)