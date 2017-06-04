Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah to consider his future after champions league defeat

Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is likely to leave the club after diminishing playing time this season.

The former Udinese man was an unused substitute in Cardiff as Juventus were well and truly beaten by a rampant Real Madrid side.

There are offers for him from Galatasarey and even if the English papers are to be believed then Chelsea will also fancy him.

Asamoah is set to return to Ghana for holidays and then will now deicde his next move having returned from a horrendous injury to be fit.

