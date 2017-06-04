Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah to consider his future after champions league defeat

Published on: 04 June 2017
Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is likely to leave the club after diminishing playing time this season.

The former Udinese man was an unused substitute in Cardiff as Juventus were well and truly beaten by a rampant Real Madrid side.

There are offers for him from Galatasarey and even if the English papers are to be believed then Chelsea will also fancy him.

Asamoah is set to return to Ghana for holidays and then will now deicde his next move having returned from a horrendous injury to be fit.

 

Kwadwo Asamoah latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations