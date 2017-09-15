Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah vows to fulfill promise of joining Turkish giants Galatasaray in January

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has vowed to join Turkish giants Galatasaray in January, promising to fulfill a promise he's made to the club's chief.

The 28-year-old has reached an agreement in principle to join the Lions in the winter.

The Ghanaian is reported to be in constant contact with Galatasaray chief Cenk Ergün ahead of his much-awaited move to the club.

Juventus decided against selling the Ghanaian star to the club in the summer after failing to find a replacement.

But Asamoah has given the biggest indication of his resolve to join the side by vowing to hold onto a promise to join Gala in the winter.

"Do not worry. I will hold the promise I gave you." the Ghanaian is quoted as saying

"I will sign the contract in January. I will wear the Galatasaray formula in the new position . "

Asamoah, who is down the pecking order at the Serie A champions, wanted to move but Juventus blocked his departure.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)