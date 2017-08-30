Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Juventus struggling to find Kwadwo Asamoah replacement stalling Galatasaray move

Published on: 30 August 2017
Kwadwo Asamoah

Agent Federico Pastorello has revealed that his client Kwadwo Asamoah wants to join Galatasaray but Juventus cannot find a replacement. 

It has long been reported that the clubs and player agreed basic terms, but the Bianconeri wouldn’t sell until they had brought in his heir.

That was supposed to be Leonardo Spinazzola, who is technically still owned by Juve, but Atalanta are refusing to interrupt the two-year loan deal early.

''He wants to join Galatasaray, but Juve can’t find a replacement,'' Pastorello told Sportitalia.

''With the Spinazzola situation stuck, it’s unlikely they'll let him go.''

  • Pinpinaa says:
    August 30, 2017 03:44 pm
    Why does juve need a replacement b4 allowing ASamoa to leave? It will have made sense if the player is in the first team but here is the case where he is on the bench. This is konongo Kaya.

