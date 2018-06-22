K.P Boateng celebrates Frankfurt teammate Ante Rebic's stunning opener for Croatia against Argentina

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng joined in the celebrations as Croatia thrashed Argentina on Thursday at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Ghanaian, who is missing the World Cup following the Black Stars failure to qualify for the mundial, has a team he supports and that is Croatia, who have his Frankfurt teammate Ante Rebic.

Ante Rebic was the hero for the Croats last night after opening the scoring for the Europeans who deservedly beat Lionel Messi's Argentina 3-0.

Boateng, who has found a connection with the world cup on Twitter jumped on quickly to share in celebrations.

"Rebicccccccc brudaaaaaaaa," he posted out of excitement.

Ante Rebic together with Boateng were successful with Eintracht Frankfurt this season. The two masterminded the club's first trophy in 33 years after the Croat scored a brace to help Frankfurt won the DFB Pokal against Bayern Munich.

Boateng joined the Germans at the beginning of the season, helping them finish 8 in the Bundesliga.