K.P. Boateng’s goal against Burussia Monchengladbach is his first Bundesliga goal in 1, 316 days

Ghanaian international Kevin-Prince Boateng had to wait for 1,316 days to find the back of the net in the German Bundesliga following his return to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Boateng on Saturday scored the only in their clash Borussia Monchengladbach to hand his side an important away win in the 3-weeks old Bundesliga.

The former Las Palmas has only needed 216 minutes to debut as a striker with Eintracht Frankfurt. Boateng capitalized on defensive error in the M’gladbach defence after a very long throw to beat Sommer with a tap-in.

And that was the first time the Ghanaain was scoring in the Bundesliga in 1,316 days.

Boateng’s last goal was dated February 1, 2014, when he scored and assisted in the win over Wolfsburg (2-1) for Schalke O4.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored a goal in 11 games on his second trip to Milan and 10 goals in 28 matches he played with Las Palmas last year and opening his csoring account at Frankfurt, there is huge expectation that the Ghanaian will solve the goal scoring problems of the Frankfurt club.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)