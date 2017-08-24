Kadiri Mohammed impresses in Austria Vienna Europa League progression despite losing to Osijek

Kadiri Mohammed was instrumental in Austria Vienna progression to the Europa League group stage despite losing 1-0 at home to Osijek on Thursday evening.

Vienna held an advantage into the 2nd leg encounter following last week's success in Croatia, where they recorded a 2-0 win over Osijek.

Coach Thorsen Fink's side managed to finish the first half with a 0-0 score line after failing to convert most of the chances that came their way.

But they were made to play the dying minutes of the game under huge pressure after Gabrijel Boban's 62nd minute wonderful strike, which could be voted for as goal of the qualifying rounds.

Mohammed Kadiri and his teammates weathered the storm to book a pace in the group with a 2-1 aggregate score line.

