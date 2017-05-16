Kaizer Chiefs coach John Pantsil rubbishes reports he threatened South African landlord with 'witchcraft'

Ex-Ghana defender John Pantsil has rubbished claims he threatened his landlord with 'witchcraft' in a reported bizarre hostage drama.

South African tabloid Sunday World, have claimed the Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach took his fight with his landlord to another level by pulling a 'crazy stunt' at his 214-unit complex on Thursday.

The paper alleged the 36-year-old blocked the exit because the electricity to his unit had allegedly been cut off “at the behest of the owner”.

It threw further spikes in the story claiming the defender parked his car in front of the complex gate on Thursday morning as “it took police to remove him” after almost three hours.

The security operations manager was quoted as saying that the coach had “illegally reconnected electricity and changed locks to the box. He instructed me to cut off his new locks and switch off his electricity and replace the locks.”

But the former Fulham right-back has angrily denied the claims as fabricated and preposterous.

"I am shocked to hear this news. We don't even know where this is coming from," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"The day they claimed the incident happened, I was not at home. I was at the training ground with the rest of the squad."

The retired Ghana international also parried the wild claims that he was three months behind on his rent.

"It's so shocking for people to write such fake news. I don't even pay my own rent. Its the responsibility of the club. And I know they have fulfilled all obligations. And so how can I stay at my residence without paying? he quizzed.

"And so I am at a loss why anybody will concort such fake news.

"We will take action against the people who are peddling such falsehood."

Pantsil was appointed as an assistant to Steve Komphela in June 2016 but appears some faceless individuals are bent making his stay difficult.

