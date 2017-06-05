Kaizer Chiefs honour ex-Ghana international John Paintsil after maiden season

Former Ghana international and now assistant coach of South African giants Kaizer Chiefs has been honoured by the club after his maiden season.

The ex-Black Stars defender was honoured by the club for his valuable contribution to their development agenda since joining them a year ago.

The Amakhosi finished 4th at the end of a season that saw minnows Bidvest West emerging as surprised winners of the PSL title.

But the contribution of the former Ghana star, who until his appointment as their assistant coach, had not taken up any coaching job before, has been tremendously admired by the Glamour Boys.

The former Ghana international defender John Paintsil was appointed as the new assistant coach of the South African Premier League club in June 2016.

The 36-year-old worked alongside Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela, a manager he worked under when he was playing at Maritzburg United three seasons ago.

Paintsil's club career included stints with English sides West Ham and Fulham.

He replaced former South African international Doctor Khumalo as Chiefs' assistant.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)