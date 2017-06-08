Kaizer Chiefs SACK Ghanaian assistant coach John Paintsil

South African powerhouse Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with assistant coach John Paintsil, the club has announced.

The 35-year-old was appointed as Steve Komphela's assistant in June last year but has been told to look elsewhere after just a season.

The club's unflattering campaign in the recently concluded South African Premier Soccer League, has cost him his job - in what appears an imminent reshuffle at the club.

The Amakhosi released a statement on Thursday to confirm parting ways with the ex-Ghana defender, whose contract was due to expire in June 2018.

“Kaizer Chiefs and John Paintsil have come to an agreement to terminate his contract as the assistant coach of the club with effect from 6 June 2017. His contract was due to expire in June 2018.

“Both parties have signed a separation agreement, the terms of which are confidential. The club thanks John for his contribution and wish him well (in) his future endeavours."

Painstil , capped 89 by Ghana, has never been in short of controversy since he joined South African side Santos four years ago.

