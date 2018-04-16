Kamal Sowah marks debut for OH Leuven as late substitute in win over Waasland-Beveren

Ghanaian youngster Kamal Sowah made his debut for OH Leuven as a late substitute in their 2-0 win over Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian Europa League playoffs.

Sowah, 18, who joined OH Leueven on loan from sister club Leicester City during the January transfer window, has been itching for playing time with Belgian second-tier side.

The former Sporting Club Accra midfielder was handed his bow as a 84th minute substitute when he replaced Joerie Dequevy to shore up the defense as goals from Julien Gorius and Nikola Storm had already set them on the way to victory at the Freethiel Stadion.

His compatriot Nana Opoku Ampomah enjoyed the full throttle of the match for the losers.

Sowah was once handed an invitation to the Ghana U17 team ahead of the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017.