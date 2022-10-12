Kamal Sowah sent off as Club Brugge draw with Atlético in Champions League

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah was sent off as Club Brugge picked up an important point against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Sowah scored last week against the Spanish opposition in Brugge but two yellow cards in each half in Madrid led to his dismissal.

Fortunately for Sowah, his sending off didn’t cost the club as Club Brugge held on to snatch a point to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Sowah will be suspended for Brugge’s home clash against FC Porto next week, but he wouldn’t be disappointed as qualification has already been secured.

Sowah’s compatriot Denis Odoi, who plays for the Black Stars had a solid game at right-back for the Belgian side.

Sowah has scored two Champions League goals this season.