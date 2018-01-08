Karela coach Johnson Smith says 'inferiority complex' blame for Hearts of Oak defeat

Karela United coach Johnson Smith has put his side's 1-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak in the GHALCA 8 tournament to 'inferiority complex'.

The Phobians made a winning start courtesy an Isaac Mensah 28th minute goal at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Smith claims the Premier League new boys behaved like novices.

''Our defenders were shivering because it was their first match in the Premier division. It was against Hearts of Oak; very few players can stand such a match, so, if my boys were shivering, it’s understandable because they are now gearing up for the Premier footbal,'' he said in a post match interview.

''[Now] I’ve to inspire them, give them courage and confidence to play in many games.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)