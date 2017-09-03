Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Karela FC and Dreams FC officially crowned Division One League Zone II & III champions

Published on: 03 September 2017
Karela FC coronation

Karela FC and Dreams FC were crowned champions in their respective zones of the Division One League on Sunday.

The two clubs have qualified to play in the Ghana Premier League next season.

Karela FC, based in Nzema Aiyinase, beat Gold Stars at home to amass 73 points as champions in Zone II.

Dreams FC settled for a 3-3 draw at home with Mighty Jets with striker Eric Gawu scoring a hat-trick.

The also garned 73 points to seal a quick return to the Ghana Premier League

Both clubs were rewarded with a trophy, a plaque and medals for all players and technical team members for topping their zones.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Anon says:
    September 03, 2017 07:44 pm
    Can't they stop this zonal nonsense and organize a real league?

