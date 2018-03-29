Karela FC captain William Opoku Mensah lauds team's performance in AshGold defeat

Karela United FC captain William Opoku Mensah says he and his teammates are not overly disappointed after their 1-0 loss to AshantiGold on Wednesday.

The newly-promoted side have managed only one point from the three matches they have played in their first ever campaign in the top-flight.

"We are not disappointed because maybe tomorrow will be our time to also shine will come. Who knows?," he expressed.

Nonetheless, the winger remains optimistic they will get to the winning ways through hard work and focus.

"I think there are more room for improvements. We need to train and work extra hard.

"The season is very young so you can't judge us by that. We are just remaining focused on our next matches."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)