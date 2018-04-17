Karela FC coach Johnson Smith fires warning shot at Hearts of Oak

Karela FC United coach Johnson Smith says his outfit will not be intimidated by the rich history of Hearts of Oak ahead of their Wednesday's clash in the Ghana Premier League. The league debutants have been one of the most impressive teams in the ongoing Ghana Premier League - having picked 11 points from seven matches.

Coach Johnson Smith's side will be facing Hearts of Oak, who are revered for their rich history in the local but are currently going one of their worst period in the Ghana Premier League following their nine-year title drought.

"We respect Hearts of Oak as one of the big clubs in the premier league. But we don't fear them," he told Sikka FM. "My players are equally good as Hearts' players. We can march them boot for boot when history is put aside," Johnson Smith added. Karela United are now on the fourth position on the league log with eleven points.

