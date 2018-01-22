Karela FC complete signing of Sierra Leone international Donald Wellington

Ghana Premier League campaigners Karela United FC have completed the signing of Sierra Leone international striker Donald Wellington on a two year deal ahead of the upcoming season, the club have officially announced.

Wellington has been training with the newly promoted side for about two months now and was part of the squad that played in the G8 pre-season tournament.

The former IFK Varnamo and Al Shabab Ghazieh attacker was key member of the Sierra Leone squad who participated in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

The 25-year-old becomes the second international player to join the Nzema Aiyinase based side.

