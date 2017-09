Karela United FC defender Yusif Kareem has joined Oman Premier League side Mrbat FC, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The former Ashanti Gold SC star played a key role in the second tier league which aided Karela United to secure promotion to the premiership next season.

He joins former King Faisal striker Ibrahim Basit at the Salalah based club ahead of the new Omani season.

By Nuhu Adams

