Karela FC duo Sarfo Taylor and Emmanuel Mintah in Egypt to seal Alassiouty Sport moves

Karela FC duo Sarfo Taylor and Emmanuel Mintah have arrived in Egypt to complete their moves to top-flight side Alassiouty Sport.

The two players landed in the north African country by club president Senator David Brigidi.

Taylor is a striker and midfielder Mintah played key roles in Karela's qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

They featured in the GHALCA G8 tournament but could not help the club to advance from the Group stage.

