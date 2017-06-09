Karela FC striker Sampson Eduku confident of excelling in Black Stars ‘B’ setup

Karela FC forward Sampson Eduku is confident of cementing a regular spot in the Black Stars 'B' after earning a late call-up into the team.

According to Eduku, who has registered 12 goals for Karela FC in the ongoing GN Bank Division One League credited his colleague for the national team call-up and vowed not to relent on his mission of cementing his place in the side when given opportunity by the technical handlers.

“Football is a team sports and to achieve as a forward, you need the support of your colleagues. The credit must go to the entire team and I am sure I will get same support from my new colleagues at the national team," Eduku told Sports Crusader.com

“As a national team, you should always expect fierce competition from your teammates and I am readily available for that challenge. The competition is healthy and it will help develop me outside the national team. Hopefully I get the chance very soon."

