Karela FC striker Sampson Eduku grateful to teammates after opening his Black Stars account

In-form Black Stats B striker Sampson Eduku has thanked his teammates for helping him to score his debut goal in the 3-1 friendly victory over Inter Allies at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

Eduku, who earned a late call-up to the Black Stars B after scoring 14 goals for Karela FC in the GN Division One League, continued his scintillating form in the national team when he plundered in one of the three goals against Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies in a friendly encounter as part of their preparatory exercise for the upcoming 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.

The young poacher expressed his delight with his debut performance and thanked his teammates for making it possible for him to opening his account in the team.

“The most important concept is that the team and as to whether Sampson scores or not is secondary matter. If we win all our matches and I don’t score I will still be happy," Eduku told SportsCrusader.com

“As a striker I am sure many will judge me by the goals but I look at what I have been able to do to help the team. Goals to me must come when they should and must not be used to judge a player."

“I share the goal with all my team mates and is looking forward to scoring more goals anytime soon. As a collective sports I need their help to survive and I am sure we will come good anytime soon."

