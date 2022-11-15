Karela United are a tough team - Hearts of Oak's Salifu Ibrahim

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim described Karela United as a difficult team to beat in the Ghana Premier League following his team's stalemate against Karela United on Sunday,

Hearts were looking for their third win in a row under Slavko Matic, but Karela United proved too strong and took a point in Accra.

Salifu was named man of the match after a dominant performance in midfield, with the midfielder quickly becoming important for the Phobians once again after overcoming injury issues.

Salifu admitted to StarTimes after the game that they faced a strong opponent who are usually very motivated whenever they come to Accra.

"Football is win, draw or lose so we thank God for the point because Karela are a tough side,” he said.

“When they come to the Accra Sports Stadium, we don’t get it easy against them.”

The draw sees Hearts drop to 10th position after six games played.