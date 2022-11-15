Karela United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah says they were lucky against Hearts of Oak

Karela United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah has admitted that his team faced a good opponent in Hearts of Oak and that they were fortunate to earn a point.

Karela held Hearts to a goalless stalemate in Accra after 90 minutes that keeps the Anyinase-based side in the top half of the league table.

Despite not being able to take all three points and avoiding the Phobians from doing so too, Mensah praised Hearts’ performance on the day.

“We played a very good side,” he told Star Times after the game.

“They saw more of the ball, to be honest. We defended well and we had the clearest chance. When you frustrate a team that can pass the ball very well and dominate the game, I think you should win.

“But in the end, we were lucky to have a draw.”

Karela’s next game is against King Faisal who picked up their first points of the season last weekend.