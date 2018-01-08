Karela United Coach Johnson Smith content with side's display in Hearts defeat

Head coach of Karela United Johnson Smith has expressed his satisfaction with his side's performance in their 1-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak in the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament.

The Premier League debutantes performed admirably despite losing 1-0 to the Phobians in the G-8 tournament opener at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

But coach Smith indicated there are more to positives to pick from the defeat.

“It is good for opportunity for we the upcoming clubs to compete with some premier league teams and with match against no other team than Hearts, the performance wasn’t bad," he told reporters in a post-match interview.

“I hope my boys will pick up in subsquent matches for us to get somewhere before the start of the league.”

Karela United will next face Ebusua Dwarfs in the second game on Wednesday.

