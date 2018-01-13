Karela United coach Johnson Smith sets sights on top four finish

Karela United Coach Johnson Smith has set his sights on guiding the club to a top four finish in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko Coach led the Enzema-based club to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs in the second game of the GHALCA G8 tournament.

Following the massive victory over Dwarfs, the experienced gaffer indicated the club's ambitions of finishing in the top four.

“Our target for the season is to get to the top four and if even we don’t get there and manage to get a good position, we would like it,” Smith stated.

“In our first match against Hearts my players were a bit shaky but after that they are booming with confidence and I hope we can carry that into the season.”

Karela United had their preseason in Ivory Coast where they played a couple of games with Ivorian top clubs including Asec Mimosa.

The newcomers will next face Medeama SC in the final group game of the GHALCA G8 on Sunday.

