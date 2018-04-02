Karela United FC striker Diwiasie Taylor's 14 seconds goal is FASTEST in Ghana Premier League history

Karela United FC striker Diwiasie Taylor scored the fastest goal in Ghana Premier League history as his side beat Ebusua Dwarfs 3-0 on Sunday.

Taylor opened the scoring after just 14 seconds at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

In the second half, goals from Isaac Kwain and Donald Wellington for the club's first win in the Ghana top-flight.

In 2016, AshantiGold striker Shafiu Mumuni is reported to have scored under 10 seconds in their 3-3 draw with Medeama on the final day of the season but it was later revealed his goal was clocked under two minutes

