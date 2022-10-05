Karela United gaffer Bismark Kobi-Mensah 'ready' to take up Hearts of Oak coaching job

Karela United head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah is interested in the Hearts of Oak coaching job since it has become vacant.

The Ghana Premier League parted ways with head coach Samuel Boadu a week ago following a termination after a disastrous start to the 2022-23 season.

Boadu was sacked together with his assistant Mohammed Obeng Hamza and goalkeeping coach Eric Oppong after three games into the new campaign.

The Phobians have picked only two points from a possible nine and are yet to record in a win in their last eight league games.

Hearts have since appointed David Ocloo as an assistant coach who will act as head coach temporarily before a substantive one will be appointed.

Kobi-Mensah, 38, is reportedly one of the candidates identified by Hearts top officials to replace Boadu.

However, the Black Galaxies assistant coach couldn't hide his readiness to take up the vacant role if the Phobians make an approach for his services.

"Officially Hearts of Oak has not written to me but I have seen and read many stories of Accra Hearts of Oak interest in me on social media," Kobi-Mensah said.

"I prefer to move through the right process so that Karela United FC will not feel disrespected so if the interest is concrete then Accra Hearts of Oak will have to talk to Karela United and then we can find solutions to it.

"Every coach wants to coach either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko because we all want the big stage so if Accra Hearts of Oak and Karela United FC sought out things, I will join them."

Kobi-Mensah was hired to handle Karela at the beginning of last season and has had impressive spell since.

He finished at the 4th position on the league standings at the end of the 2021-22 season with 13 wins, 13 draws and 8 losses from 34 games.