Karela United goalkeeper Michael Sai predicts 'cracking' game against Medeama SC

Karela United goalkeeper Michael Sai has shifted his focus on their clash against Medeama SC in the final round of games in the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament following their convincing victory over Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday.

The newly promoted Ghana Premier League side overcame Ebusua Dwarfs 4-0 in Day Two of the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The win propelled the Enzema-based side's to second spot in Group B and will face table toppers Medeama SC in the final match on Sunday.

Despite receiving plaudits for the awesome performance against Dwarfs, goalkeeper Sai, who was one of the outstanding performers for the side during the game, predicted quick to divert his focus on the upcoming crucial clash against the Yellow and Mauves.

"It's always good to win but to keep a clean sheet is also a plus for me and my defenders. It shows how well we are growing as a team and we hope to improve upon it in our next game," Sai stated on Happy FM.

When asked his view on Sunday's much anticipated clash against his former club, Medeama SC, Sai answered, "It's going to a cracker as we are fully aware of the quality they possess. We watched their game against Hearts of Oak, they were so good but I believe when we stick to our game plan we can come out victorious."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)