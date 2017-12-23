Karela United return home from Ivory Coast pre-season training
Karela United have returned home from Ivory Coast where they had a 16-day pre-season training programme.
The newly -promoted announced their arrival on Saturday, 23 December from the neighnouring West African country.
Karela were engaged in two friendly matches where they drew 1-1 with giants ASEC Mimosas.
They beat FCAK 2-0 on Friday thanks to goals from Amos Kofi Nkrumah and Diawisie Taylor.
Karela FC next assignment will be in the GHALCA 8 tournament.