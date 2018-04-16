Karim Zito: Dreams FC boss praises players after Kotoko win

Dream FC Coach Karim Zito has praised his players following the impressive 1-0 victory over giants Asante Kotoko.

The Dawu-based club beat the Porcupine Warriors courtesy a late strike by substitute George Dwubeng – a win that moved them fifth spot and two points behind leaders Ashgold after seven matchdays.

‘’Dream were hungry to beat Kotoko. After playing three matches, we had only one point so I encouraged my boys to win the game no matter what happens,'' Zito said.

''What we did in the game was to look for opportunities to score, and we managed to score. So am happy with the result’’.

