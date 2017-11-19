Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Kassim Nuhu triumphs over Raphael Dwamena as Ghana stars clash in Swiss Super League

Published on: 19 November 2017
YB's Kasim Nuhu during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, first leg match between Ukraine's Dynamo Kiev and Switzerland's BSC Young Boys, in the Olimpijskyj Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (KEYSTONE/Thomas Hodel)

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu played the entire duration as Young Boys side beat international teammate Raphael Dwamena and his FC Zurich side on Sunday in the Swiss Super League.

Dwamena lasted 81 minutes on the pitch and was replaced by Nigerian Stephen Odey.

His side took the lead through a Jean Pierre Nsamé own goal in the 34th minute.

But Young Boys fought back and level through a Miralem Sulejmani before Roger Assale sealed the points with an 84th minute goal.

