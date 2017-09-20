Kayserispor boss hopes Gyan’s goal is the first of many to come after a difficult start to life in Turkey

Kayserispor head coach Marius Samudica is hoping that Asamoah Gyan has unlocked his potential with his first goal for the club.

The Ghanaian has taken long to open his account after a combination of factors has seen his place in the starting lineup come under threat.

He, however, wasted little time in asserting his authority in the Turkish League Cup against lowly Van BB.

Scoring in the early minutes and his goal ended up securing his team progression into the next stage of the competition.

“I know about what Gyan can do for us and we need him to find his rhythm,” He coach said after the game

“It’s a long season and his experience will be vital for us in very tight games but we hope it's going to come after this performance.”

Despite his improved performance, it's unlikely that he will start when they travel to Kasimpasa for their league game this weekend.

