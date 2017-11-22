 Kayserispor players serenade Asamoah Gyan on his birthday

Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 32nd birthday in style on Wednesday as the star striker was serenaded by his Kayserispor team-mates.

The striker, was shown cutting a cake as his colleagues applauded.

The Ghana super star received the nice gesture after team's training on Wednesday morning.

📌Antrenmanın ardından bugün doğum günü olan oyuncumuz #AsamoahGyan'ın doğum günü kutlandı. pic.twitter.com/SBDsQiKaZy — Kayserispor (@KayserisporFK) November 22, 2017

