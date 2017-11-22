Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
 Kayserispor players serenade Asamoah Gyan on his birthday

Published on: 22 November 2017

Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 32nd birthday in style on Wednesday as the star striker was serenaded by his Kayserispor team-mates.

The striker, was shown cutting a cake as his colleagues applauded.

The Ghana super star received the nice gesture after team's training on Wednesday morning.

 

 

