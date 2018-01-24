Kenedy delighted to re-unite with former Chelsea teammate Christian Atsu at Chelsea

On-loan Kenedy is delighted to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Christian Atsu at Newcastle.

The wing-back has joined the Magpies on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old is also looking forward to working under Rafael Benitez and reuniting with former Blues team-mate Christian Atsu.

"I'm so happy with this opportunity at Newcastle. They've opened the door to me to come here, show my potential and come and play for Newcastle," said Kenedy in a statement.

"It's a traditional club and Rafa Benitez is a fantastic, amazing coach. Christian Atsu, as well – we trained together at Chelsea and know each other, and he said good things about the club. So it was easy to take this decision."

Kenedy will be ineligible for Newcastle's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Chelsea on Sunday, but could make his debut against Burnley at St James' Park next Wednesday.

