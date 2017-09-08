Kenya remains upbeat of hosting 2018 CHAN finals

Kenya's Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia Kibuntu has reiterated the country's preparedness to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) early next year.

Many have fears that Kenya's hosting rights for the continental event could be stripped off due to the slow pace of putting in place requisite infrastructure for hosting the tournament.

"Initially there was delay but we have addressed the grey areas and work is in progress to comply with the requirements stipulated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)," Kaberia said in Nairobi.

"We are still the hosts up to now because CAF has not designated the hosting rights to any other country. In fact the continental association is impressed with the efforts we are putting towards the event."

The African Nations Championship will begin in January and ends in February next year.

