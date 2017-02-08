Kevin Boateng hails Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as best coach in the world

The 29-year-old, who played six-months under the German at Borrusia Dortmund, has been left overly impressed with his work ethics.

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has heaped praise on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the best in the world.

“He’s the best coach in the whole world,” he told The Guardian. "He knows when to push you and when to comfort you. He knows when you need a drink, when you need water," he is quoted by the Guardian.

"He has everything. Ask the players and they’ll say: ‘He’s the best, I’d die for him.’ He knows exactly what every player needs and gives them time.

“Not necessarily as a player – maybe he doesn’t need you – but as a person. That’s why he’s successful everywhere. And Liverpool’s perfect; just watching his presentation you see it. ‘The normal one’: people there love that.

“I’m happy to have met Klopp, to have worked with him, even if it was only six months.”