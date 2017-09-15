Kevin Boateng hails magic of ‘not the best’ tactically Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has hailed the managerial acumen of Jurgen Klopp but says the Liverpool manager is not “tactically the best coach in the world.

The 30-year-old has passed his verdict on the German manager after working briefly under him during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

“Perhaps he is tactically not the best coach in the world, but he’s the best coach in the sense that he knows exactly what to do in every second of the game,” he told Kicker. “And he knows exactly how to treat each player.

“This is his magic: that 30 players are happy in a 30-man squad. I have not yet seen that in any coach; including players who have not played a minute.”

The midfielder played 11 games in all competitions, and only financial difficulties prevented the Bundesliga side from signing him permanently from Tottenham that summer.

